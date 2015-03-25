WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to put forth a plan that will require high-speed proprietary trading firms to register with Wall Street's self-funded regulator.

The SEC's plan would subject more proprietary trading shops to oversight by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a step that would require them to open their books and records to the regulator and potentially help bolster FINRA's market surveillance capacity. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)