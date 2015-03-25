BRIEF-WITH Investment buys 9.7 pct stake in Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to put forth a plan that will require high-speed proprietary trading firms to register with Wall Street's self-funded regulator.
The SEC's plan would subject more proprietary trading shops to oversight by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a step that would require them to open their books and records to the regulator and potentially help bolster FINRA's market surveillance capacity. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)
MANILA, May 9 Incoming Philippine central bank governor Nestor Espenilla said on Tuesday markets should expect a lot of continuity in terms of monetary policy and reforms when he takes over in July.