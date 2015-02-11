NEW YORK Feb 11 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is investigating whether CVR Energy Inc
might have made misleading disclosures to investors
during its unsuccessful defense against billionaire Carl Icahn's
2012 hostile takeover, court documents show.
According to a filing with the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan late Tuesday, the SEC is examining whether CVR
properly characterized the fees it agreed to pay financial
advisers Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, to
help defend against Icahn's tender offer.
The SEC probe was made public in a letter from Herbert
Beigel, a lawyer for CVR and Icahn.
It was filed as part of lawsuit in which CVR, now controlled
by Icahn, accused law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, which
had defended CVR, of malpractice for failing to disclose that
Goldman and Deutsche Bank stood to earn far higher fees if a
takeover defense failed than if it succeeded.
Beigel said the SEC probe began last year, and that the
agency recently advised CVR it "intends to expand its inquiry."
According to court papers, the investigation would include
depositions of current and former CVR employees and directors,
and that CVR may face "significant risk" of an SEC enforcement
action.
SEC spokesman John Nester, Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally
and Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Kerrie McHugh all declined to
comment. CVR, Icahn and Wachtell did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
A majority of CVR shareholders ultimately accepted Icahn's
$30-per-share tender offer.
But since then, Icahn has battled in court with CVR's former
advisers, claiming they stuck the company with financial burdens
that he now bears. Icahn owns about 82 percent of CVR.
The disclosures in question date from March and April 2012,
and state that CVR agreed to pay "customary compensation" for
Goldman's and Deutsche Bank's services.
CVR claimed Wachtell assisted with the disclosures despite
knowing at the time they might not have been true. It also said
company directors did not know specifics about the fees.
At least two related lawsuits are pending in New York state
courts.
Goldman and Deutsche Bank sued CVR after Icahn refused to
pay their fees. A judge awarded the banks more than $36 million,
and CVR is appealing.
Separately, Wachtell has sued CVR and Icahn for breach of
contract and abuse of process, prompting CVR to file a
malpractice counterclaim.
The case is CVR Energy Inc v. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
14-06566.
