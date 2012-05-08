* SEC charges Mark Amin, others
* Group agreed to pay $2 million to settle case
* Lawyers did not immediately respond for a comment
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, May 8 A movie producer and some of
his friends and family members agreed to pay around $2 million
to resolve civil insider trading charges, the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.
The producer, Mark Amin, whose credits include some 75
Hollywood movies including "Frida", "Eve's Bayou" and four
movies in the "Leprechaun" series, traded on confidential
information about a company for which he served as a director,
the SEC said.
Amin tipped off his brother, cousin, and friend with details
of leases and loans the company, DuPont Fabros Technology Inc
, was negotiating, the SEC said.
The three illegally traded on the basis of that inside
information, it said.
DuPont Fabros is a real estate investment trust, and a
developer and manager of facilities that maintain large computer
servers for technology companies.
Amin's brother Robert Reza Amin went on to tip his friends
and business associates who also illegally traded, the SEC said.
The group netted $618,000 in profits in trading on the news,
it said. The defendants neither admitted nor denied the charges.
Lawyers for the Amins, and the other defendants, did not
immediately respond to requests for a comment. A representative
for the company could not immediately be reached for a comment.
"Mark Amin disregarded his board responsibilities and
betrayed shareholders at DuPont Fabros in favor of giving his
circle of relatives and friends an inside scoop to trade on
nonpublic information," John McCoy, who is an associate regional
director of the SEC's Los Angeles office, said in a statement.
The defendants agreed to collectively return $618,000 in
unlawful profits and pay $78,000 in interest and $1.2 million in
penalties.
Mark Amin is also barred from serving as an officer or
director of a public company for 10 years, the SEC said.
The settlement, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, is
subject to court approval.