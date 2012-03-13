* SEC charges five in elaborate insider-trading web
* Two charged include Ameriprise financial advisers
* Others include family members, friends
* Two defendants are settling SEC case
By Sarah N. Lynch
March 13 U.S. securities regulators
charged two Ameriprise Financial advisers and three
others with insider-trading, saying they made $1.8 million in
illicit profits based on confidential merger information one of
the advisers learned through an Alcoholics Anonymous
relationship.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Timothy
McGee, one of the advisers, was tipped about a pending merger
between insurer Philadelphia Consolidated Holding Corp and Tokio
Marine Holdings.
The SEC said he learned of the deal from a Philadelphia
Consolidated senior executive who was confiding in him through
their relationship at Alcoholics Anonymous about pressures he
was confronting at work.
McGee purchased Philadelphia Consolidated stock in advance
of the merger announcement on July 23, 2008, and tipped Michael
Zirinsky, a fellow Ameriprise adviser, the SEC said.
Zirinsky bought stock for himself and also in accounts that
belonged to his wife, mother and grandmother, the agency said.
He also told his father Robert Zirinsky and his friend in Hong
Kong, Paulo Lam, about the tip.
Lam in turn informed another friend, and that friend's wife,
Marianna sze wan Ho, also traded on the non-public tip, the SEC
said.
Altogether, the Zirinsky family made illegal profits of
$562,673 and McGee made $292,128. Lam, meanwhile, made an
illegal profit of $837,975 while Ho made $110,580.
Both Lam and Ho have agreed to settle the SEC's charges
without admitting or denying the allegations, and pay $1.2
million and $140,000, respectively.
The SEC is pursuing penalties against McGee, Michael
Zirinsky, Robert Zirinsky.
Attorneys for McGee, Michael Zirinsky and Robert Zirinsky
could not be immediately reached for comment. An attorney for
Lam and Ho did not immediately respond to a message left outside
of normal Hong Kong business hours.