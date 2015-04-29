April 29 Two Chinese nationals were accused by
the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission of insider trading in
Chinese classified advertising website 58.com Inc
through their "remarkably timed" purchases of call options.
The SEC said Xiaoyu Xia and Yanting Hu made more than $2
million by investing in the call options just before it was
revealed this month that 58.com agreed to buy a 43.2 percent
stake in rival Ganji.com, and Tencent Holdings Ltd
would invest $400 million in 58.com. This news
caused 58.com's share price to rise by about one-third.
The SEC is seeking an asset freeze, to recoup illegal profit
and to impose civil fines.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)