June 9 A Chinese optical physicist who did
consulting work for two Chinese private equity firms agreed to
pay nearly $757,000 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission insider trading charges over a proposed buyout of a
Silicon Valley company, the regulator said on Thursday.
Guolin Ma was accused of buying 39,373 shares of OmniVision
Technologies Inc in the spring of 2014 based on confidential
information he learned from the two firms, as they pursued a
takeover of the Santa Clara, California-based maker of optical
semiconductor devices used in mobile phones and webcams.
OmniVision shares rose 15 percent after the Aug. 14, 2014,
announcement of a proposed buyout by an investor group including
one of the firms, Hua Capital Management Ltd, and state-owned
Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co.
The SEC said Ma generated $367,387 of unrealized profit on
his OmniVision stake following the announcement.
Without admitting wrongdoing, Ma agreed to forfeit that sum
and pay a fine in the same amount, plus $21,986 of interest, the
SEC said. The settlement requires court approval.
It is unclear whether Ma, who is in his late 50s, hired a
lawyer for his defense. He could not immediately be located for
comment.
"Ma breached a duty of trust and confidence to the private
equity firms when he bought thousands of shares of OmniVision
stock while aware of the impending transaction," Joseph Sansone,
co-chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's market abuse unit,
said in a statement. "It was a costly mistake."
OmniVision eventually agreed in April 2015 to be acquired by
a consortium including Hua Capital, CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd
and GoldStone Investment Co for about $1.9 billion. The merger
closed in January.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)