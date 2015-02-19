Feb 19 A Louisiana dentist has been indicted for insider trading in connection Chicago Bridge & Iron Co's 2012 purchase of energy construction company Shaw Group Inc based on a tip from a Shaw insider, his brother-in-law.

Jesse Roberts III, the dentist, traded in Shaw after learning about the upcoming merger from Scott Zeringue, a Shaw vice president of construction operations, U.S. Attorney Walt Green of the Middle District of Louisiana said on Thursday.

Roberts, 43, was charged with securities fraud and conspiracy. Zeringue, 48, pleaded guilty last June to a related conspiracy charge.

Both men were also civilly charged on Thursday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which said the scheme resulted in nearly $1 million of illegal profit.

Zeringue settled the SEC case by paying $96,018 and accepting a 10-year ban from being a public company officer or director.

Lawyers for both men did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shaw shares rose about 55 percent on July 30, 2012 after CB&I, which is based in The Hague, Netherlands, said it would buy the company for about $3 billion in cash and stock. The $46 per share price represented a premium of roughly 72 percent.

Investigators said Zeringue, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, learned about the merger through his job.

They said Zeringue then tipped Roberts, of Ruston, Louisiana, who later passed the tip to others and rewarded his brother-in-law with $30,000 in cash for the original tip.

The SEC said Roberts made more than $765,000 by trading Shaw call options before the merger. It also said Zeringue made about $2,000 from illegal trades, and others made more than $154,000.

"Roberts loaded up on option contracts that he knew would earn him a huge but illegal profit," Stephen Cohen, an associate director in the SEC enforcement division, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)