Feb 19 A Louisiana dentist has been indicted for
insider trading in connection Chicago Bridge & Iron Co's
2012 purchase of energy construction company Shaw Group Inc
based on a tip from a Shaw insider, his brother-in-law.
Jesse Roberts III, the dentist, traded in Shaw after
learning about the upcoming merger from Scott Zeringue, a Shaw
vice president of construction operations, U.S. Attorney Walt
Green of the Middle District of Louisiana said on Thursday.
Roberts, 43, was charged with securities fraud and
conspiracy. Zeringue, 48, pleaded guilty last June to a related
conspiracy charge.
Both men were also civilly charged on Thursday by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, which said the scheme
resulted in nearly $1 million of illegal profit.
Zeringue settled the SEC case by paying $96,018 and
accepting a 10-year ban from being a public company officer or
director.
Lawyers for both men did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Shaw shares rose about 55 percent on July 30, 2012 after
CB&I, which is based in The Hague, Netherlands, said it would
buy the company for about $3 billion in cash and stock. The $46
per share price represented a premium of roughly 72 percent.
Investigators said Zeringue, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,
learned about the merger through his job.
They said Zeringue then tipped Roberts, of Ruston,
Louisiana, who later passed the tip to others and rewarded his
brother-in-law with $30,000 in cash for the original tip.
The SEC said Roberts made more than $765,000 by trading Shaw
call options before the merger. It also said Zeringue made about
$2,000 from illegal trades, and others made more than $154,000.
"Roberts loaded up on option contracts that he knew would
earn him a huge but illegal profit," Stephen Cohen, an associate
director in the SEC enforcement division, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and David Gregorio)