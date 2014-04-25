April 25 U.S. regulators have charged a former
executive with insider trading for tipping family and friends in
advance of eBay Inc's purchase of the e-commerce
company where he worked about the pending acquisition.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the former
executive Christopher Saridakis, who had led the marketing
solutions division of GSI Commerce, was also criminally charged
by federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania.
Saridakis agreed to pay $664,822 and accept an officer and
director ban to settle the SEC charges, the regulator said.
Separately, the SEC said five people who allegedly traded on
tips about GSI agreed to pay more than $490,000 to settle
related charges.
It also said it entered a non-prosecution agreement with an
unnamed individual who provided "extraordinary cooperation" in
the investigation, its first such agreement with an individual.
