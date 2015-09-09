(Adds comment from defendant's lawyer)
Sept 9 Three California men, including a
father-and-son duo, were charged on Wednesday by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading ahead of
General Electric Co's 2010 purchase of cancer diagnostics
company Clarient Co.
The SEC said John McEnery III, 73, agreed to pay $101,557 in
fines, disgorged profit and interest to settle. His son John
McEnery IV, 50, agreed to pay $7,074; and his longtime friend
Michael Rawitser, 74, agreed to pay $60,854, the SEC said.
None admitted wrongdoing. Court approval is required.
The SEC said the elder McEnery learned in advance about the
roughly $580 million merger from a senior Clarient director he
had dated on and off since the early 1990s and lived with for
several years, and with whom he had a "history" of sharing
confidences.
McEnery bought Clarient stock in the three weeks before the
merger was announced on Oct. 22, 2010, and tipped his son and
Rawitser, who then made their own trades, the SEC said.
It said the son wrote his father on Oct. 19: "No
announcement today. Stock went up a few cents," prompting the
father to reply "Thursday!" and the son to write back "Sweet."
GE's healthcare unit announced the merger on a Friday,
causing Clarient shares to rise 33 percent that day.
The father lives in Capitola, the son in San Jose, and
Rawitser in Paso Robles, the SEC said.
Brian Getz, a lawyer for the father, said: "I have never met
a finer person in my life. This whole investigation resulted
from something which, from his point of view, was completely
innocent."
Randy Luskey, a lawyer for the son, said his client is
pleased to put the matter behind him. Rawitser's lawyer did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Shubhankar
Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry, Grant McCool
and Bernard Orr)