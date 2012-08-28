Aug 28 U.S. securities regulators on Tuesday
charged eight men with participating in an insider trading ring
that made more than $500,000 on confidential information that
French drugmaker Sanofi planned to buy the
Tennessee-based maker of pain reliever IcyHot.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said a Georgia
accountant, Thomas D. Melvin Jr, received confidential
information in 2009 about the acquisition from a client who was
on the board of directors at Chattem Inc and was seeking
professional advice.
Chattem produces Icy Hot, allergy medicine Allegra, skin
care products such as Gold Bond and other products.
Melvin illegally tipped off friends and a longtime partner
at his Griffin, Georgia-based accounting firm, the SEC said.
"It is particularly troubling when professionals like Melvin
violate their professional obligations and breach a client's
trust by misusing confidential information," said William P.
Hicks, associate enforcement director for the SEC in Atlanta.
"These traders similarly jeopardized their reputations or
careers by trading on information that was off-limits," Hicks
said.
The men Melvin tipped off -- C. Roan Berry of Jackson,
Georgia; and Griffin residents Michael S. Cain, Joel C. Jinks
and R. Jeffrey Rooks -- traded on the confidential information,
the SEC said.
Berry also passed the information along to Ashley J. Coots
of Jackson, who then shared it with Casey D. Jackson of Atlanta,
the SEC said. Regulators said Cain passed the confidential
information to Peter C. Doffing of Milner, Georgia, who
purchased out-of-the-money call options based on it.
Berry, Coots, Jackson and Rooks have agreed to settle the
charges and pay back money made on the trades, plus interest and
penalties, for a combined total of more than $175,000, the SEC
said.
An attorney for Rooks declined to comment. Attorneys for
Berry and Jackson did not respond to phone messages. The SEC did
not list an attorney for Coots, who could not be reached for
comment.
The SEC will continue its case against the other four men,
according to the statement.
Attorneys for Melvin, Doffing and Jinks did not respond to
phone messages. Cain's attorney, Raymond Moss of Sims Moss Kline
& Davis in Atlanta, said he believes the charges are "without
merit" and that they would defend against the allegations.