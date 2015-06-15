By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 15 A Swiss trader has agreed to
pay more than $2.8 million to settle civil charges that he
illegally traded before Apple Inc's acquisition of the
Florida-based biometrics company AuthenTec Inc., U.S. regulators
said Monday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Helmut
Anscheringer purchased stock and call options in AuthenTec after
his friend told him Apple was planning to buy the company for
$355 million.
The SEC said Anscheringer reaped $1.8 million in illicit
profits by his trading. He is settling the case without
admitting or denying the charges.
