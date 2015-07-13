BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
WASHINGTON, July 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission announced a settlement on Monday in an insider trading scheme involving notes on napkins and post-its passed at Grand Central Terminal in New York.
The SEC said the settlement was reached with Frank Tamayo of Brooklyn, who the SEC said received tips from a law firm clerk and relayed them to a stockbroker at the train station on napkins or notes, which he then chewed up or ate.
Tamayo cooperated in the SEC investigation and will not face a monetary penalty, it said.
