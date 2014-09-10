Sept 10 Federal market regulators have found a
string of communications between broker-dealer Height Securities
and several New York-based hedge funds in an insider trading
probe, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people with
knowledge of the investigation.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating
whether material non-public information concerning an April 1,
2013 announcement by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services of 2014 reimbursement rates for a Medicare program was
leaked improperly, and if anyone traded on that information.
The SEC has evidence of more than 20 phone calls, emails and
instant messages between Height Securities and Point72 Asset
Management LP - formerly SAC Capital Advisors, Viking Global
Investors LP, Visium Asset Management LLC and Citadel LLC, the
Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/WVKZ4V)
A Citadel spokeswoman told the newspaper that the firm's
communication was intended for "verifying information contained
in what we understood to be a broadly disseminated email,"
adding that it was part of the firm's "compliance process."
The other three hedge funds and Height Securities declined
to comment, according to the report.
It is not illegal for investors to communicate with analysts
at research firms about their notes, but investors could be held
accountable under insider-trading rules if they knew the
information in the note was obtained illegally, the report said.
