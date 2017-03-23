NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have
been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with
insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of
sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be
acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.
The SEC said on Thursday that Ariel Darvasi and Amir Waldman
made more than $4.9 million of profit by trading in Mobileye
stock and options ahead of the March 13 merger announcement.
Both defendants were connected to Mobileye insiders through
the scientific academic community at the Hebrew University of
Jerusalem, where Darvasi is a genetics professor, the SEC said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao)