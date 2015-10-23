(Adds comments from defense lawyers)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 23 A former board member of
Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals SA has reached a $13.2 million
settlement to resolve charges by a U.S. regulator that he
engaged in insider trading ahead of Abbott Laboratories'
$2.9 billion acquisition of the drug company.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in papers filed
on Friday in Manhattan federal court, said the settlement would
be paid by a British Virgin Islands entity through which Juan
Cruz Bilbao Hormaeche of Chile conducted the alleged insider
trading.
The SEC also agreed to drop charges against a business
associate of Bilbao, Tomas Andres Hurtado Rourke. The SEC had
said Hurtado placed the trades on Bilbao's behalf in an account
of the British Virgin Islands entity, Somerton Resources
Limited. He also personally made trades in his own brokerage
account, the agency said.
The trading took place after Bilbao participated in a March
2014 meeting via telephone in which CFR's board considered a
confidential proposal by Abbott to buy the company.
The announcement by Abbott days later of an agreement to buy
CFR in a $2.9 billion deal enabled Bilbao and Hurtado to reap
about $10.6 million in illicit profits, the SEC said.
The SEC filed its lawsuit in December against Bilbao, the
president of banking and insurance company Consorcio Financiero
SA, and Hurtado, who like Bilbao is a Chilean citizen living in
Santiago.
The SEC subsequently obtained a court order freezing $42.8
million of Bilbao's and Somerton's assets.
Lawrence Spiegel, a lawyer for Bilbao at Skadden, Arps,
Slate, Meagher & Flom, said his client was "seeking to put this
matter behind him," adding he was thankful for the support he
received from family and friends "during this challenging time."
Hurtado's lawyers - Lewis Liman at Cleary Gottlieb Steen &
Hamilton, and Chilean local law firm Claro & Cia - said the
SEC's decision to dismiss charges against him reflected its
conclusion the evidence did not support the claims he faces.
"Mr. Hurtado never acted improperly, nor committed any
violation," Hurtado's lawyers said.
The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v.
Bilbao et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 14-cv-10036.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown
and Christian Plumb)