WASHINGTON Aug 4 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged a cardiologist with insider trading on confidential developments as he worked on a clinical drug trial.

The SEC alleged that Dr. Edward Kosinski of Weston, Connecticut, traded in advance of two negative news announcements by Regado Biosciences, which was pursuing a drug called REG-1 to regulate clotting in patients undergoing coronary angioplasty, the agency said in a statement.

In a parallel case, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut on Thursday announced criminal charges against Kosinski, the statement said.

