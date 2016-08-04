BRIEF-EBC Solicitors Q1 net result swings to profit of 343,775 zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 302,201 ZLOTYS VERSUS 768,331 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON Aug 4 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged a cardiologist with insider trading on confidential developments as he worked on a clinical drug trial.
The SEC alleged that Dr. Edward Kosinski of Weston, Connecticut, traded in advance of two negative news announcements by Regado Biosciences, which was pursuing a drug called REG-1 to regulate clotting in patients undergoing coronary angioplasty, the agency said in a statement.
In a parallel case, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut on Thursday announced criminal charges against Kosinski, the statement said.
Regado later merged with Tobira Therapeutics Inc. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share