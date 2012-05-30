WASHINGTON May 30 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it has named Jon Rymer to
serve as interim inspector general in the agency's watchdog
office.
Rymer is currently inspector general at the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp. The SEC said he will continue his duties at the
other federal agency after starting at the SEC on Wednesday.
The SEC's IG office has been in turmoil recently. Its lead
investigator, David Weber, was placed on administrative leave
earlier this month after employees complained that he wanted to
carry a gun at work. An attorney for Weber has said he's being
wrongfully retaliated against.
(Reporting By Karey Wutkowski; editing by Carol Bishopric)