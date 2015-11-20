(Corrects paragraph 10 to show company is in Tinton Falls)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 20 An Atlanta-based businessman raised $190
million from investors who believed they had a stake in
retirement home income and then tapped those funds for other
business and personal expenses, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Friday in a fraud case.
Christopher F. Brogdon amassed the funds through dozens of
municipal bond and private placement offerings. He then secretly
diverted some of the money into accounts he controlled, the SEC
said in a civil fraud complaint filed in federal court in
Newark, New Jersey.
Brogdon used the funds from those accounts to "prop up" his
other businesses and his wife's lavish lifestyle, the SEC said
in a petition for an emergency order that would freeze Brogdon's
assets.
A lawyer for Brogdon did not return a call requesting
comment. Brogdon was barred from the securities industry in
1984, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA), Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog.
AdCare Health Systems, Inc., a healthcare real
estate investment company, on Oct. 14 reported that Brogdon
resigned from its board. AdCare did not provide a reason for his
resignation. According to the company's website, as of Oct. 19
Brogdon was still AdCare's single largest individual
shareholder, with a 5.1 percent stake.
An AdCare spokesman did not immediately return a call
requesting comment on Friday.
Brogdon acquired or renovated at least 60 senior facilities
between 1992 to 2014 through 54 separate offerings totaling $190
million, the SEC said.
He began to divert funds as early as 2000, the SEC said.
SEC staff has identified over 130 entities and over 225
business bank accounts connected to Brogdon's businesses and
offerings.
Separately on Friday, FINRA filed a civil fraud complaint
against a Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based firm that sold more
than $8 million of Brogdon's promissory note investments, or
loans investors made to various senior homes in exchange for
income.
Four of the five offerings that Cantone Research Inc. sold
have defaulted, resulting in $6 million in investor losses,
FINRA said.
Cantone's president, Anthony J. Cantone, did not reveal key
details about Brogdon to investors, including that he had been
barred from selling securities for "egregious misconduct" and
that several of Brogdon's entities had filed for bankruptcy,
FINRA said. The firm will be able to present its defense at a
hearing.
Cantone did not return a call requesting comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Adler)