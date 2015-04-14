By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, April 14
WASHINGTON, April 14 A top regulator on Tuesday
said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will bring more
enforcement actions against companies selling complex securities
and risky structured products to retail investors.
"An investor's constant quest for the next big thing plays
right into the hands of fraudsters, who often use the complexity
of new products to hide their schemes," said SEC Democratic
Commissioner Luis Aguilar, in prepared remarks for the annual
North American Securities Administrators Association conference.
In the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the SEC
created a series of units dedicated to conducting probes in
particular specialized areas.
Tthe Complex Financial Instruments Unit is devoted to
probing cases involving complicated securities products.
That unit brought a number of cases against big banks that
were alleged to have misled more sophisticated investors in
complex structured products, such as collateralized debt
obligations.
Aguilar noted that now, the unit is devoting more resources
to complex products that are being marketed to less
sophisticated retail investors.
Examples of such products, he said, include equity-indexed
annuities, leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds, reverse
convertibles, alternative mutual funds, and structured notes - a
product that contains characteristics of both bonds and
derivatives.
Structured notes, he noted for instance, contain complex
pay-off structures and opaque pricing, and their issuance has
been growing since the crisis.
"The commission expects future enforcement cases in this
space," he said, adding that compliance examiners are also
actively focused on complex products being sold to mom-and-pop
investors.
Aguilar said Tuesday that more needs to be done than just
going after bad actors who may dupe unsuspecting investors.
He said that some have accused the SEC of failing to do
enough to beef up disclosures surrounding these products, and he
agrees more steps should be taken to help them understand these
products.
"These concerns are valid and deeply troubling," he said.
He noted that the SEC has focused a lot on structured notes
disclosures, but that it should expand to look at disclosures of
all complex securities sold to the general public.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)