BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
May 12 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday announced fraud charges accusing ITT Educational Services Inc and two top executives of fraudulently concealing the poor performance of two student loan programs that the for-profit college operator financially guaranteed.
The regulator alleged that ITT, Chief Executive Kevin Modany and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Fitzpatrick engaged in a fraudulent scheme and made a number of false and misleadingstatements to hide the scope of the company's guarantee obligations.
In morning trading, ITT shares were down 29 cents, or 7.2 percent, at $3.73.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.