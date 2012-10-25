WASHINGTON Oct 25 Securities regulators on
Thursday charged a former director of store operations for
clothing retailer J.Crew Group Inc with trading on non-public
information ahead of the company's earnings announcements in
2009.
The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Frank LoBue
of using information about the company's sales and expenses to
purchase 2,300 shares of J.Crew common stock ahead of the
company's May 2009 earnings release, which announced
better-than-expected results.
LoBue again used sales and expense information to purchase
11,680 shares ahead of J.Crew's August 2009 earnings
announcement, the SEC said.
Through the trades, LoBue received around $60,000 in illicit
profits, the SEC said. The agency said it is seeking forfeiture
of the illegal profits and a civil penalty against LoBue.
LoBue is 43 and lives in Hoboken, New Jersey, according to
the complaint. He could not be immediately reached for comment.
A J.Crew spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The SEC said LoBue's employment at J.Crew was terminated in
February 2010.
J.Crew became a private company last year after shareholders
approved a $2.86 billion takeover deal.