WASHINGTON Oct 25 A former director of store
operations for clothing retailer J.Crew Group Inc agreed to pay
$128,000 to settle charges that he traded on non-public
information ahead of the company's earnings announcements in
2009.
The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Frank LoBue
of using information about the company's sales and expenses to
purchase 2,300 shares of J.Crew common stock ahead of the
company's May 2009 earnings release, which announced
better-than-expected results.
LoBue again used sales and expense information to purchase
11,680 shares ahead of J.Crew's August 2009 earnings
announcement, the SEC said.
Through the trades, LoBue received around $60,000 in illicit
profits, the SEC said. LoBue neither admitted nor denied the
allegations, according to the SEC, but agreed to give up $60,735
in profits, an additional $60,735 as a penalty, and $6,749 in
interest.
LoBue is 43 and lives in Hoboken, New Jersey, according to
the complaint. LoBue did not respond to a request for comment
placed through his LinkedIn profile. A J.Crew spokeswoman did
not respond to a request for comment.
The SEC said LoBue's employment at J.Crew was terminated in
February 2010.
J.Crew became a private company last year after shareholders
approved a $2.86 billion takeover deal.