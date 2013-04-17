By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, April 17
WASHINGTON, April 17 A Republican in the U.S.
House of Representatives questioned on Wednesday whether federal
securities regulators still have the legal authority to enforce
a longtime ban on general advertising for private placements
that was to have been lifted last summer.
Representative Patrick McHenry, of North Carolina, who
chairs the House Financial Services oversight panel, said he
believes the Securities and Exchange Commission lost its ability
to enforce the ban after Congress passed legislation repealing
it.
The repeal was included in the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business
Startups (JOBS) Act, a measure designed to encourage capital
raising and economic growth.
The act instructed the SEC to act by July 4, 2012, to lift
the ban on advertising the sale of securities without SEC
registration; the SEC has not yet done so.
"The SEC's current broad ban on general solicitation is not
authorized by statute," McHenry said during a hearing. "The JOBS
Act has changed the law. It would appear to me that with this
change, the SEC lost the authority to enforce its ban on general
solicitation."
SEC Commissioner Elisse Walter, a Democrat, who testified
before the panel Wednesday, disagreed with McHenry's legal
interpretation, and said the SEC is working toward a final rule.
"As the JOBS Act was written, the ban on general
solicitation was not automatically lifted," she told lawmakers.
"On day 91, the ban on general solicitation would remain in
effect."
McHenry's comments marked the latest attempt by House
Republicans to apply pressure on the SEC to hurry up and
finalize rules required by the 2012 JOBS Act.
The law relaxes a variety of securities laws in an effort to
help small businesses raise capital and eventually go public.
Much of the law went into effect immediately, but some of
its provisions require rulewriting.
Among the most controversial, is the provision lifting the
longtime advertising ban for private offerings, a change that
will make it easier for hedge funds and other firms to reach new
investors.
Proponents of the measure say it will help spur
capital-raising, but investor advocates say it could open the
doors for fraud.
At Wednesday's hearing, McHenry pointed to e-mails that
Congress had obtained as evidence that the SEC has no authority
to enforce the ban after the 90-day deadline.
In one e-mail dated May 9, 2012, the SEC's corporation
finance chief counsel, Thomas Kim, wrote about his meeting with
some other agency lawyers who had raised concerns to him about
whether the SEC could enforce the ban "on day 91" if the agency
failed to meet the deadline.
"I think they are dubious as to whether we could," Kim
wrote.
Walter downplayed the e-mail in her testimony, saying staff
concerns were strictly over whether the SEC would have
enforcement authority to sue people who violate the ban.
Walter said she stood by the agency's action to seek
comments before finalizing a rule, in light of the concerns
raised about investor protection.
Some Democrats on the House panel defended the SEC's
decision.
"I believe that the public and investors should have an
opportunity to comment," said New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney.
It is unclear when the SEC will finalize the rule. The
agency last week swore in its new chairman, Mary Jo White, whose
views on the matter are still unknown.
Moreover, another SEC commissioner, Democrat Luis Aguilar,
has publicly called for scrapping the current proposal and
starting from scratch amid concerns the draft fails to address
protections for investors.
"In all my time at the commission, I've never seen a more
aggressive effort to exclude pro-investor initiatives," Aguilar
said in a speech on Tuesday.
"Because of the decision to ignore the recommendations by
investors and other regulators, I consider the commission's
proposal to be fatally flawed."