Aug 24 A federal appeals court on Monday gave
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a victory over its
use of in-house enforcement proceedings, rejecting a
constitutional challenge by former Assisted Living Concepts Inc
Chief Executive Laurie Bebo.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago affirmed a
lower court judge's dismissal of the case, in which he said he
lacked jurisdiction to hear Bebo's claim.
Bebo argued that a provision of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law
giving the SEC authority to pursue more cases through in-house
administrative proceedings was unconstitutional. She also said
the appointment process of SEC administrative law judges was
unconstitutional.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)