BRIEF-Capital Market Authority announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance co’s shares
* Announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance Company’S shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2q2ADCi) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 12 A federal judge in Manhattan ordered the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to stop pursuing an in-house enforcement action against a former Standard & Poor's executive, over her role in an alleged fraud involving ratings for commercial mortgage-backed securities.
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction halting the SEC's administrative proceedings against Barbara Duka, the former S&P official.
S&P is a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance Company’S shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2q2ADCi) Further company coverage:
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016