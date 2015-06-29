By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 29
WASHINGTON, June 29 Private equity giant
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. will pay nearly $30
million to settle civil charges that it misallocated more than
$17 million in expenses and breached its fiduciary duty to
clients, U.S. regulators said.
The settlement marks the most high-profile case brought by
the Securities and Exchange Commission to date against a private
equity firm over fees and expenses, an area the SEC is actively
investigating throughout the industry.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)