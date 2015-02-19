Feb 19 An Atlanta-based investment advisory firm
sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday
over the use of internal administrative courts, challenging one
of the regulator's most effective post-financial crisis
enforcement tools.
Gray Financial Group Inc and its top two executives have
been the targets of an SEC investigation since at least August
2013, according to a complaint they filed in U.S. District Court
for the Northern District of Georgia, but the agency has not yet
filed a formal enforcement case.
The firm, which manages almost $11 billion, received Wells
notices in 2014, an indication that the regulator reached a
conclusion and civil charges are imminent, the complaint
said. It said SEC officials have told Gray that it plans to file
an administrative proceeding.
Gray Financial's complaint takes issue with the SEC
administrative proceedings, arguing that they are
unconstitutional because the U.S. President is unable to remove
administrative law judges, a violation of his executive powers.
The firm has asked the federal court to order the SEC to
share information about the proceedings, including how it
selects and hires its administrative judges. It also wants the
court to halt any future administrative case against the firm.
The SEC's investigation of Gray Financial stemmed from
whether the firm complied with a 2012 Georgia law that allowed
public pensions to invest in alternative investments, such as
private equity funds, the complaint said. The firm advises
retirement plans.
The SEC has been handling more enforcement cases in its
administrative court, instead of federal court, since the 2010
Dodd Frank financial reform law empowered the regulator to seek
financial penalties against a broader array of
defendants.
Many defense lawyers say administrative proceedings lack
procedural protections available in federal courts, such as the
ability to take depositions and spend more time gathering
evidence. What is more, there are no juries in administrative
cases and the SEC's own judges hear the cases, the lawyers say.
"The SEC's administrative proceeding process provides the
SEC an unfair home court advantage," said Terry Weiss, a lawyer
for Greenberg Traurig LLP in Atlanta representing Gray
Financial.
A spokesman for the SEC directed Reuters to a 2014 speech in
which SEC enforcement head Andrew Ceresney responded to
criticisms about administrative proceedings. The proceeding
furthers "the balanced and informed development of the federal
securities laws, just as it does in other specialized legal
areas in which administrative agencies function," Ceresney said.
