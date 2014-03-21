By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, March 21
NEW YORK, March 21 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has been sued by a money manager made famous
in Michael Lewis' book "The Big Short," who claims the regulator
is violating his constitutional rights in how it is pursuing an
enforcement case against him.
Wing Chau and his firm Harding Advisory LLC had been charged
by the SEC last October with defrauding investors in a $1.5
billion collateralized debt obligation for which Harding was
collateral manager, by failing to reveal that the hedge fund
Magnetar Capital LLC had a role in choosing the collateral.
The SEC has said Magnetar took an equity stake in the Octans
I CDO and hedged it with a short position, meaning its interests
might have conflicted with those of investors who wanted the
2006 CDO to perform well.
In recent years, the SEC has brought several cases involving
alleged undisclosed roles in crafting CDOs in federal court,
including cases against Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc.
But in a lawsuit made public on Friday, Chau and Harding
accused the SEC of "shoehorning" their case into an in-house
administrative proceeding - where it can be harder for
defendants to raise objections and gather evidence - after
having "repeatedly stumbled" in similar cases in federal court.
The SEC is "effectively tying the plaintiffs' hands behind
their backs," violating their Fifth Amendment rights to equal
protection and due process, according to the complaint filed in
Manhattan federal court. "The decision to treat plaintiffs
differently is causing and will cause severe prejudice."
Chau and Harding are seeking to permanently halt the
administrative proceeding scheduled for March 31.
SEC spokeswoman Christina D'Amico declined to comment.
Alex Lipman, a partner at Nixon Peabody representing Chau
and Harding, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Lipman has also represented Edward Steffelin, a defendant
in the JPMorgan case. The SEC dropped its civil case against
Steffelin in November 2012.
Harding is based in Boca Raton, Florida, according to the
complaint, which is dated March 18.
In adopting the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms, the U.S.
Congress gave the SEC power to seek penalties against a wider
array of defendants in administrative proceedings, which are
overseen by judges on the regulator's payroll.
Critics have said this can be unfair to defendants because
litigation is sped up, discovery is limited, and defense lawyers
cannot generally take depositions.
Lewis' book "The Big Short" was a best seller about the
recent financial crisis.
Chau sued Lewis in 2011 for defamation for allegedly
portraying him and other CDO managers in the book as "villains."
A federal judge dismissed that lawsuit in March 2013.
The case is Chau et al v. SEC, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-01903.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Aruna Viswanatha
in Washington, D.C.; editing by Andrew Hay)