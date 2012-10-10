* Chamber, API say SEC failed to weigh costs/benefits
* SEC rule was required by Dodd-Frank law
* Rule requires companies to disclose payments to govts
* Attorney Scalia to argue the case for the industry
* SEC says its economic analysis is sound
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 Four business groups on
Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange
Commission's new rule requiring oil, mining and gas companies to
disclose payments they make to foreign governments.
In the latest legal challenge to a rule required by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the groups including the
Chamber of Commerce and the American Petroleum Institute allege
that the SEC failed to properly weigh the rule's costs and
benefits.
The suit also claims that the SEC "grossly misinterpreted
its statutory mandate" in how it crafted the rule, and in doing
so created a regulation that violates companies' First Amendment
rights.
SEC spokesman John Nester said the agency is still reviewing
the lawsuit, but the agency believes it is on solid legal
footing.
"We believe our legal interpretation and economic analysis
are sound and we look forward to defending the rule that
Congress directed us to write," Nester said.
The challenge to the SEC's rule is being headed up by Gibson
Dunn attorney Eugene Scalia, the son of Supreme Court Justice
Antonin Scalia who has a winning-streak in knocking down other
SEC regulations such as the proxy access rule last year.
Late last month, Scalia helped other trade groups win a
court battle against the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
over another Dodd-Frank rule that would have imposed trading
curbs on speculators.
The SEC's resource extraction rule has been among some of
the most controversial Dodd-Frank requirements.
Championed by humanitarian organizations, the rule aims to
combat bribery abroad by U.S. energy companies.
But industry groups have argued the rule is far too costly
and would give rivals sensitive business information.
The SEC adopted the rule in August.
The other two groups to challenge the rule on Wednesday were
the Independent Petroleum Association of America and the
National Foreign Trade Council.