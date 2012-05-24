* Memo mailed to Reuters says Lehman probe is concluded
* Says charges "will likely not be recommended"
* SEC says Lehman matter is still under review
* Anonymous letter accuses Schapiro of lying to Congress
* Schapiro told Congress Lehman matter is still active
WASHINGTON, May 24 The staff of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its
investigation into Lehman Brothers Holdings and will not likely
recommend charges, according to the excerpt of a memo sent to
Reuters.
The excerpt, which was not dated, was sent along with an
anonymous letter to Congress alleging that SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro made inaccurate statements about the agency's Lehman
probe during a hearing last month.
Schapiro told a House Financial Services panel on April 25
that Lehman "remains under investigation" and "is still under
review."
The copy of the internal memo sent to Reuters states that,
"The staff has concluded its investigation and determined that
charges will likely not be recommended."
It did not give an indication of when the staff would give
its final recommendation to the SEC's commissioners.
John Nester, an SEC spokesman, would neither confirm nor
deny the authenticity of the memo, but noted that Schapiro was
correct when she told Congress that the Lehman matter is still
under review.
"No final decision has been made" about the case, he said.
Lehman was the fourth-largest U.S. investment bank when it
filed for bankruptcy in September 2008, triggering a panic that
threatened the global financial system.
Lehman's court-appointed examiner, Anton Valukas, issued a
report in March 2010 alleging that Lehman used accounting
gimmicks and had been insolvent for weeks before it filed for
bankruptcy.
The copy of the memo sent to Reuters said the SEC has been
investigating "potential financial & disclosure fraud by Lehman
and certain officers and employees."
It said SEC staff is investigating whether individuals made
misrepresentations or omissions about its commercial real estate
portfolio, liquidity, capital situation, and its overall
financial health.
When asked about Lehman at the hearing last month, Schapiro
said "the illegality of conduct is sometimes not quite as
clear-cut as it seems to be or as reported to be, and it makes
bringing cases extremely difficult."
In the anonymous letter that was also mailed to Reuters, the
person called on the SEC's inspector general's office and the
House Financial Services Committee to investigate whether or not
Schapiro lied under oath to Congress.
The letter addresses Republican Representative Scott
Garrett, a member of the House Financial Services Committee.
A spokesman for Garrett said the office has not received the
letter or the memo.