WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro told lawmakers on
Wednesday that her agency is still investigating the issues
surrounding Lehman Brothers questionable accounting practices
leading up to its collapse into bankruptcy during the financial
crisis.
Schapiro told lawmakers it would be "inappropriate" to
comment on a matter that "remains under investigation," but
assured lawmakers that the SEC has conducted interviews with
management at the highest levels and has reviewed millions of
pages of documents. "It is still under review," she said.
Schapiro's comments come after "60 Minutes" aired a special
that revisited the findings by Lehman's bankruptcy trustee. The
trustee found that Lehman Brothers' accounting methods were
designed to mislead investors about the size of its balance
sheet.