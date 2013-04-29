BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
WASHINGTON, April 29 The now-defunct Connecticut-based hedge fund Level Global Investors LP has agreed to pay more than $21.5 million to settle civil insider-trading charges, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.
The firm is settling the charges without admitting or denying them.
The SEC previously filed insider-trading charges against Level Global's co-founder Anthony Chiasson, former analyst Spyridon "Sam" Adondakis and six other defendants in January 2012.
Last year, a federal jury in Manhattan found Chiasson guilty of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud. The SEC's civil case against Chiasson is ongoing.
May 31 UK-based financial broker NEX Group said its finance head, Stuart Bridges, had stepped down from the board and would leave the company later in the year.