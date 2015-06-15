(Adds details, Mike Tyson, bylines)

By Jonathan Stempel and Sarah N. Lynch

June 15 The former chief of a financial services firm owned by Live Nation Entertainment Inc, who was previously accused of embezzling from former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with stealing $670,000 from clients.

Brian Ourand, 53, the former president of SFX Financial Advisory Management Enterprises, was charged on Monday with fraud for having written checks and initiated wire transfers from client accounts for his own benefit from 2006 to 2011.

In bringing administrative proceedings against the Miami resident, the SEC did not identify which clients were defrauded.

It said SFX, a Washington-based firm that serves current and former professional athletes, fired Ourand after Chief Compliance Officer Eugene Mason learned in July 2011 that Ourand had misappropriated assets after a client complained he could not use one of his credit cards.

SFX and Mason agreed to pay $150,000 and $25,000, respectively, to settle related SEC charges, including that SFX failed to properly supervise Ourand and that Mason did not properly monitor client cash.

Ourand could not immediately be reached. A lawyer for SFX and Mason declined to comment immediately.

In February 2013, Tyson sued Ourand, SFX and Live Nation for $5 million in Los Angeles Superior Court.

He alleged that Ourand stole more than $300,000 from him, a theft discovered in July 2011, and that Ourand's misconduct delayed his emergence from bankruptcy and forced him to give up lucrative business opportunities.

Tyson said he and his wife Lakiha had once trusted Ourand so much that he attended their wedding.

According to Tyson's lawsuit, Ourand's other clients at SFX included former National Basketball Association stars Juwan Howard, Allen Iverson and Dikembe Mutombo.

A lawyer for Tyson was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)