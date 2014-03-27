UPDATE 3-U.S. VP Pence to seek market access, investment, in Japan talks
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused L&L Energy Inc of committing fraud when the coal company and its founder made false disclosures about who was running the company, the agency said on Thursday.
A criminal indictment against the founder, Dickson Lee, was also unsealed in federal court in Seattle, the SEC said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs.