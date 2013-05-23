May 23 The top U.S. securities regulator on Thursday filed civil fraud charges against a former LPL Financial LLC adviser, charging he diverted some $2 million of client funds to use for personal expenses.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that Blake Richards of Burford, Georgia, scammed at least six clients after promising to invest their funds in investment vehicles he ran outside of LPL, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

LPL is a unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Richards, whose alleged conduct occurred between 2009 and 2013, directed the clients to write checks to his investment business, instead of LPL, the SEC said. But many of the investments Richards claimed to have made - everything from a life insurance product to fixed-income securities - were fictitious, the SEC alleged.

A lawyer for Richards did not immediately return a call requesting comment. A spokeswoman for LPL, which is not a party in the case or accused of wrongdoing, was not immediately able to comment.

LPL terminated Richards, 36, this month, according to the complaint. He is not presently registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which licenses and oversees securities brokers, according to regulatory filings.

The SEC's case against Richards marks the third time this week that LPL's name has been tied to regulatory troubles. LPL, the fourth-biggest U.S. brokerage firm, is overhauling compliance procedures following a flurry of regulatory complaints about sales abuses.

On Tuesday, FINRA ordered LPL to pay a total of $9 million for significant email system failures and making misstatements to regulators.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts regulators announced that LPL would pay more than $5 million to investors for alleged improper sales practices involving real estate securities. The overall figure was more than double the sum LPL agreed to pay when Massachusetts initially announced its case against LPL in February.