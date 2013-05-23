By Suzanne Barlyn

May 23 The top U.S. securities regulator on Thursday filed civil fraud charges against a former LPL Financial LLC adviser, charging he diverted some $2 million of client funds to use for personal expenses.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Blake Richards of Buford, Georgia, scammed at least six clients after promising to invest their funds in investment vehicles he ran outside LPL, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

LPL is a unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

The SEC said Richards, between 2009 and 2013, directed the clients to write checks to his investment business, instead of LPL. But many of the investments he claimed to have made - everything from a life insurance product to fixed-income securities - were fictitious, the agency said.

Most of the funds came from clients' retirement savings or life insurance proceeds, the SEC said. On at least one occasion, Richards gave a fake financial statement to a client, it said.

A lawyer for Richards did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

A spokeswoman for LPL, which is not a party in the case and is not accused of wrongdoing, said another LPL adviser reported Richards's alleged misconduct. LPL immediately launched an investigation and fired Richards on May 3, the spokeswoman said. The company also notified securities regulators and law enforcement authorities. The alleged wrongdoing did not occur through LPL accounts, she said.

Richards, 36, is not presently registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which licenses and oversees securities brokers, according to regulatory filings.

The SEC's case against Richards marks the third time this week that LPL's name has been tied to regulatory troubles. LPL, the fourth-biggest U.S. brokerage firm, is overhauling compliance procedures following a flurry of regulatory complaints about sales abuses.

On Tuesday, FINRA ordered LPL to pay $9 million for significant email system failures and making misstatements to regulators. On Wednesday, Massachusetts regulators announced that LPL would pay more than $5 million to investors for alleged improper sales practices involving real estate securities.

Financial dealings that brokers have with customers in accounts outside their firms, such as the transactions at issue in the Richards case, are typically difficult for brokerages to uncover, lawyers say. Richards was involved in nine other business ventures outside LPL, according to a regulatory disclosure.

The SEC said one of Richards's clients sold part of an annuity based on his recommendation to invest $250,000 in Facebook Inc's initial public offering last year. Richards later told the client that he had sold the Facebook stock at a large profit and deposited the funds at LPL.

But the investor never received an LPL statement, and Richards told her the accounts were not "linked" properly, the SEC said.