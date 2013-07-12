July 12 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has barred three former employees of Bernard Madoff's
now defunct brokerage and investment advisory firm from the
securities industry for assisting the convicted Ponzi schemer
with his multi-billion dollar scam, according to orders from the
agency.
The SEC released orders late Thursday permanently barring
David Kugel, Eric Lipkin and Enrica Cotellessa-Pitz. The three
former employees of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC
each agreed to the sanction to settle civil proceedings started
by the agency in 2011.
Lipkin's lawyer declined to comment, while Cotellessa-Pitz's
lawyer did not immediately return a call requesting comment.
Kugel could not immediately be reached for comment.
In 2011, the three pleaded guilty in related criminal cases
for their roles in Madoff's $65 billion Ponzi scheme. The
charges included fraud and falsifying records. Kugel will be
sentenced in October, according to court records. Lipkin and
Cotellessa-Pitz will be sentenced in December.
Madoff, the Ponzi scheme's chief architect, pleaded guilty
in March 2009 and is serving a 150-year sentence in a federal
prison.
Lipkin, 38, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, assisted Madoff for
more than ten years by, among other things, helping employees to
carry out a fictitious investing strategy that Madoff claimed to
pursue on behalf of his clients, the SEC wrote in one of the
civil orders dated Thursday. Kugel, 67, a former trader and
compliance analyst from Manhasset, New York, helped create
fictional trades and account statements, according to the SEC.
Cotellessa-Pitz, 54, worked at the firm for more than 30
years. She helped falsify accounting records and financial
statements in order to mislead SEC examiners, the agency wrote.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chris Reese)