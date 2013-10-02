By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 2 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission will launch a website providing extensive
data on equity market trades that will provide insight into the
world of high-speed electronic trading, its chief said on
Wednesday.
Regulators hope the move will help inform a contentious
debate about whether high-frequency trading puts ordinary
investors at a disadvantage and should face new regulations or
monitoring.
"We expect this new tool to transform the debate on market
structure by focusing as never before on data, not anecdote,"
SEC Chair Mary Jo White said in an excerpt of remarks to be
delivered before an industry group of traders.
The new website will "promote a fuller empirical
understanding of the equity markets" by giving the public access
to "key market metrics and trends" based on billions of records
aggregated by the SEC, she said.
"With the click of a mouse, results will be available in
clear, easy-to-read charts and graphs," White said in her
remarks.
The announcement of the website, which will go live next
week, comes as the SEC continues its broader review of equity
market structure and whether new reforms are needed.
White had said during her confirmation hearing that market
structure matters, including an examination of issues
surrounding high-frequency trading, would be one of her main
priorities as head of the SEC.
Last month, White called the chief executives of the major
exchanges to Washington for a closed-door meeting to discuss new
rules in the wake of a major software glitch with Nasdaq's
stock quote processor that led to a three-hour trading
halt.
Among the reforms on the table are "kill switches" that
could be deployed to stop trading in the wake of a technology
glitch. {ID:nL2N0H9027]
The SEC's new market data website will give the public the
ability to examine in detail the various quotes, cancellations
and executed trades that flood the country's 13 exchanges.
A visualization page on the site will allow users to plot
charts and graphs to see historic trends.
The site can be used to measure how quickly orders were
filled or compare how often orders that entered the market were
actually executed versus how many were canceled.
The data on the SEC's website, while voluminous, represents
just a snapshot of the billion records that SEC receives each
day through its new system, known as Market Information Data
Analytics, or MIDAS, which began operating fully in January.
MIDAS gives the SEC a real-time way to collect and analyze
all of the quote and trading data from the public tapes for
equities and options, and from the same proprietary data feeds
that high-frequency traders use.
The MIDAS system itself was developed by Tradeworx, a
high-frequency trading firm based in Red Bank, New Jersey.
The SEC for years has been under pressure to make equity
market structure reforms, especially in the wake of the May 6,
2010, "flash crash" in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average
plunged more than 700 points before rebounding.
Although regulators later determined that high-speed traders
were not directly to blame for the event, it sparked a broader
debate about their role in the markets and whether their
practice of rapidly cancelling trades to test for market
interest was adversely impacting ordinary investors.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)