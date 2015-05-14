May 13 A raft of suggestions to help make U.S.
equities markets fairer and more efficient were on the table on
Monday as an advisory panel kicked off its first meeting by
presenting regulators with what some called a long-overdue
review of market rules.
Issues like the cost of trading on exchanges, trading
incentives and broker standards, were discussed by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission's Market Structure Advisory
Committee at its day-long meeting in Washington, D.C. The
panel's 17 members include representatives from fund companies,
an exchange, off-exchange trading venues, dealers and academia.
"Everything, including statutes, regulations,
interpretations, must be on the table. There cannot be any
sacred cows," said outgoing SEC Commissioner Dan Gallagher, who
has been critical of what he sees as overly complex regulation.
Many rules underpinning the market are more than 10 years
old, and the last comprehensive and actionable market review
came more than two decades ago.
The SEC had asked the group of financial industry veterans
to focus on one specific rule requiring brokers to send client
stock orders to the trading venues with the best prices. But the
meeting took on a broader context from the start.
The broad nature of the meeting highlighted the complexity
of the mostly electronic marketplace, made up of 11 public stock
exchanges, more than 40 alternative trading venues, and hundreds
of brokers vying for the business of retail and institutional
investors.
Last March, author Michael Lewis published a best-selling
book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," which claimed the
markets are rigged.
That added to concerns caused by high profile market snafus,
like the 2010 "flash crash" that temporarily erased $1 trillion
from the market, the 2012 trading error that cost Knight Capital
Group $461 million, and a glitch in a key data processor in 2013
that led to a three-hour trading halt in stocks listed by Nasdaq
OMX Group.
"The flash crash highlighted the fragility brought on by our
highly automated and fragmented markets," said committee member
Joe Ratterman, Chairman of BATS Global Markets, who added that
the SEC had taken several steps to prevent a similar occurrence.
The committee will meet four times a year and come up with
recommendations the SEC can use to guide its rule making, said
Stephen Luparello, head of the agency's Trading and Markets
unit.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York)