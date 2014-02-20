Hungary's top news portal passed to entities close to PM Orban's adversary
* Index.hu is now controlled by foundation close to Lajos Simicska
(Corrects spelling in second paragraph to John Ramsay, not Ramsey)
WASHINGTON Feb 20 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission named Stephen Luparello on Thursday as director of its trading and markets division.
The SEC also announced that the acting director of the division, John Ramsay, would leave the agency next month.
Luparello, who is at the law firm WilmerHale, is joining the SEC unit that regulates broker-dealers, credit-rating agencies and other major participants in the securities market.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Index.hu is now controlled by foundation close to Lajos Simicska
BRASILIA, April 20 The latest draft bill for Brazil's landmark pension reform is substantially weaker than the original proposal and will probably force the government to take additional austerity measures, economists said on Thursday.