By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. securities regulators
have tapped a list of well-known stock market experts to serve
on a new advisory panel tasked with helping shape rules
affecting high-speed traders and dark pools.
Experts tapped for the Securities and Exchange Commission's
panel include BATS Global Markets CEO Joe Ratterman, Convergex
CEO Eric Noll, formerly of Nasdaq, and Joe Mecane, a
market structure expert who last year departed the New York
Stock Exchange and now works as a managing director for
Barclays PLC.
The SEC said the 17-member panel will "provide a formal
mechanism" for the agency to receive advice on a number of
areas.
Most notably, it will study the impact of the SEC's
Regulation National Market System. Many say that rule, known as
Reg NMS, helped give rise to high-frequency trading because it
fostered so much competition by requiring investors to get the
best price.
That in turn helped lead to a fragmented market, where
stocks are traded across a variety of exchanges and "dark pool"
platforms, and brokers race to get trades executed at the best
price in the shortest amount of time.
Also tapped for the panel was Brad Katsuyama, head of IEX
Group, the platform featured in Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys:
A Wall Street Revolt." Others include former Delaware Senator
Ted Kaufman, MIT professor Andrew Lo and Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority CEO Richard Ketchum.
The SEC said the panel will meet four times a year and will
have a two-year term.
"Additional expertise from a diversity of backgrounds and
viewpoints will be invaluable to us in ensuring that our markets
continue to operate openly, fairly and efficiently to benefit
investors and promote capital formation," said SEC Chair Mary Jo
White in a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by David Gregorio)