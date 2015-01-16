NEW YORK Jan 16 A former official at Standard & Poor's sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday to block the regulator from bringing administrative charges against her over credit ratings for commercial mortgage-backed securities.

The Manhattan federal lawsuit by Barbara Duka, a former co-manager of U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities at the McGraw Hill Financial Inc unit, is the latest challenge to the SEC's authority to pursue enforcement cases in-house, rather than in federal court.

It was filed three months after McGraw Hill took a $60 million charge and said it was in talks to resolve an SEC probe into its ratings for six CMBS transactions issued in 2011.

Duka, who left S&P in 2012, said she received a "Wells notice" in November indicating she might face an SEC administrative proceeding, and said the regulator is expected to vote on charging her on Jan. 20.

A Wells notice indicates the SEC believes civil charges may be warranted, and gives a recipient a chance to mount a defense.

McGraw Hill in July disclosed having received its own Wells notice. The company faces related probes by the New York and Massachusetts attorneys general.

Representatives for the SEC and McGraw Hill declined to comment. Duka's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Several people have challenged the SEC in federal court over its use of administrative proceedings, which has grown since the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law let the regulator bring cases against a wider array of defendants in that setting.

SEC administrative law judges preside over the cases, which are typically fast-tracked and lack some protections that defendants typically enjoy in more traditional court settings.

In the lawsuit, Duka challenged the constitutionality of legal provisions that create and provide position and tenure protections for the administrative law judges.

Her case is separate from lawsuits by the U.S. Justice Department and state attorneys general accusing S&P of inflating credit ratings on toxic assets before the 2008 financial crisis.

S&P is expected to pay just over $1 billion to settle those lawsuits, a person familiar with the matter said this week.

The case is Duka v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-357. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)