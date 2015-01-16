(Adds statement from Barbara Duka's lawyer)
NEW YORK Jan 16 A former executive of Standard
& Poor's sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Friday to block the regulator from bringing administrative
charges against her over credit ratings for commercial
mortgage-backed securities.
The lawsuit by Barbara Duka, a former co-manager of U.S.
commercial mortgage-backed securities at S&P, a unit of McGraw
Hill Financial Inc, is the latest challenge to the
SEC's authority to pursue enforcement cases in-house, rather
than in federal court.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, comes
three months after McGraw Hill took a $60 million charge and
said it was in talks to resolve an SEC probe into its ratings
for six commercial mortgage-backed securities transactions
issued in 2011.
Duka, who left S&P in 2012, said she received a "Wells
notice" in November indicating she might face an SEC
administrative proceeding, and said the regulator is expected to
vote on charging her on Jan. 20.
A Wells notice indicates the SEC believes civil charges may
be warranted and gives a recipient a chance to mount a defense.
McGraw Hill last July disclosed having received its own
Wells notice. The company faces related probes by the New York
and Massachusetts attorneys general.
SEC and McGraw Hill representatives declined to comment.
Several people have challenged the SEC in federal court over
its use of administrative proceedings, which has grown since the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law let the regulator bring
cases against a wider array of defendants in that setting.
SEC administrative law judges preside over the cases, which
are typically fast-tracked and lack some protections that
defendants typically enjoy in more traditional court settings.
In the lawsuit, Duka challenged the constitutionality of
legal provisions that create and provide position and tenure
protections for the administrative law judges.
Guy Petrillo, a lawyer for Duka at Petrillo Klein & Boxer,
in a statement said that Duka did not act wrongfully and
performed her duties in good faith.
"Anyone who would claim otherwise should be required to
prove their claim in court and in public, as our Constitution
requires," Petrillo added.
The case is separate from lawsuits by the U.S. Justice
Department and state attorneys general that accuse S&P of
inflating credit ratings on toxic assets before the 2008
financial crisis.
S&P is expected to pay just over $1 billion to settle those
lawsuits, a person familiar with the matter said this week.
The case is Duka v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-357.
