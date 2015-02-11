By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 11 A former Standard & Poor's
executive urged a federal judge on Wednesday to halt the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission from pursuing proceedings
over her role in an alleged fraud that resulted in her
once-employer agreeing to pay $77 million in settlements.
A lawyer for Barbara Duka, who helped oversee S&P's ratings
of commercial mortgage-backed securities, told a Manhattan
federal judge that Duka would suffer irreparable harm to her
career and would face fines if the SEC pursues in-house
administrative proceedings against her.
"It's important to realize how real and imminent the harm is
here," Nelson Boxer, Duka's lawyer, told U.S. District Judge
Richard Berman at a court hearing.
The SEC has increasingly been challenged in federal court
over its use of administrative proceedings, which has grown
since the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
SEC administrative law judges preside over the cases, which
are typically fast-tracked and lack some protections that
defendants typically enjoy in more traditional court settings.
Duka, a former co-manager of U.S. commercial mortgage-backed
securities at S&P, was charged by the SEC in January as the
regulator and two state attorneys general announced a $77
million settlement with S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc
.
The SEC accused S&P of engaging in fraudulent misconduct in
its ratings of certain commercial mortgage-backed securities in
2011, and said Duka fraudulently misrepresented how the company
calculated those ratings.
The deal was separate from the $1.5 billion that S&P agreed
this month to pay to resolve lawsuits including one by the U.S.
Justice Department over its ratings on mortgage securities ahead
of the 2008 financial crisis.
Before charges were leveled against her, Duka filed a
lawsuit against the SEC challenging its authority to pursue
enforcement cases in-house, rather than in federal
court.
At Wednesday's hearing, Boxer, Duka's lawyer, argued the
SEC's administrative law judges have unconstitutional tenure
protections.
While the SEC contends the judges are merely employees,
Boxer said they are in fact officers who enjoy a level of tenure
protection that violates the U.S. Constitution.
But lawyers representing the SEC argued Duka could pursue
her constitutional claims in the administrative case itself,
which would ultimately be subject for review by a federal
appellate court.
"That's exactly the procedure that Congress intended," said
Jeanette Vargas, a U.S. Justice Department lawyer representing
the SEC.
The case is Duka v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-357.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)