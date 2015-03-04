By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 4
calling for new rules for brokers who make markets in
over-the-counter microcap stocks, saying the current regulations
are lax and may lead to poor-quality pricing.
Luis Aguilar, a Democratic member of the Securities and
Exchange Commission, urged consideration of the reforms during a
meeting on Wednesday of a regulatory advisory panel convened to
help the SEC craft rules to help small businesses thrive.
"Investors need to have confidence that the quotes for these
securities are fair and accurate," Aguilar said in prepared
remarks for the SEC advisory committee meeting.
"Without this confidence, a fair and liquid secondary market
for these securities will not exist."
Aguilar's remarks refer to a rule known as "15c2-11" which
brokers use to list quotes and make markets in microcap stocks
traded off-exchange.
The rule requires brokers to review the accuracy and
adequacy of a small company's financial statements before they
can publish an initial quote for unlisted stocks.
The problem, Aguilar said, stems from an exemption baked
into the rule which allows other broker dealers to "piggyback"
on previously published quotes, even if those quotes are stale.
The piggybacking brokers also are not required to undertake
the same rigorous review of a company's financials before
publishing stock quotes.
In addition, brokers who initially publish the first quote
for a microcap company also are not obligated to go back later
and confirm that the information they first relied on is still
valid, he said.
"This is hardly an effective way to create a fair and
efficient market and it's a poor way to instill trust in this
market," Aguilar said.
The SEC has renewed its focus on microcap markets over the
past few years, with a particular eye toward cracking down on
fraud.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White launched a microcap fraud task force
a few years ago that has been fighting both the perpetrators of
pump-and-dump schemes, as well as "gatekeepers" who may help
enable them, such as lawyers, auditors and transfer agents.
However, little has been done in the way of reforming the
rule book when it comes to microcap markets.
Aguilar said the SEC in the late 1990s had considered
changes to the rules to help reduce the risk of fraud, but they
were never completed.
