WASHINGTON Nov 26 U.S. regulators filed civil
fraud charges on Tuesday against a Detroit-based money market
fund manager and the advisory firm where he works, saying they
misled the fund's board about credit risks and exposures to the
2011 Eurozone credit crisis.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's case, filed with
the agency's administrative court, also alleges that Ambassador
Capital Management and portfolio manager Derek Oglesby failed to
comply with federal regulations that limit risk in a money
market fund's portfolio.
The SEC said its investigation stemmed from an ongoing
analysis of money market fund data, which revealed that
Ambassador Money Market Fund's performance was "consistently
different" from the rest of the market.