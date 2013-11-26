By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 26 U.S. regulators filed civil
fraud charges on Tuesday against a Detroit-based money market
fund manager and the advisory firm where he works, saying they
misled the fund's board about credit risks and exposures to the
2011 euro zone credit crisis.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's case, filed with
the agency's administrative court, also alleges that Ambassador
Capital Management and portfolio manager Derek Oglesby failed to
comply with the cornerstone federal regulations that limit risk
in a money market fund's portfolio.
An attorney for the two defendants could not be immediately
reached.
Brian Jeffries, the chief executive of Ambassador Capital
Management and Oglesby, its director of quantitative research,
also could not be immediately reached.
The SEC said the case will be litigated before an SEC
administrative law judge.
The SEC's case does not allege that shareholders suffered
any losses.
Rather, the case hinges on "misconduct and compliance
failures" in the operation of the Ambassador Money Market Fund,
a fund series offered by Ambassador Funds.
The SEC has been stepping up its scrutiny of money market
funds since 2008, after the Reserve Primary Fund "broke the
buck" when its net asset value fell below $1 a share as panicked
investors sought to pull their money out because of the fund's
heavy exposure to Lehman Brothers.
In 2010, the SEC adopted a series of reforms to make money
market funds more resilient to stress, improve their credit
quality and improve transparency by requiring monthly reporting
on their portfolio holdings.
Currently, the SEC is mulling a second round of reforms
geared toward reducing the likelihood of runs by investors which
could lead to drastic changes in how certain money funds' shares
are priced.
Some of the charges against Ambassador relate to rules
governing minimal credit risk violations that pre-dated the 2010
reforms.
However, the SEC also alleges that the firm and the
portfolio manager failed to conduct proper stress testing, a
requirement that was part of the 2010 reform package.
"Compliance with the risk-limiting provisions is critically
important for a money market fund. Deviations can have serious
consequences for pricing of fund shares and how the fund markets
itself to investors," said Marshall Sprung, a co-chief of the
SEC Enforcement Division's Asset Management Unit.
Tuesday's lawsuit against Ambassador Capital Management,
which has about $1.1 billion in assets under management, stemmed
from a review of money market fund data by the SEC's Investment
Management Division.
In the course of the review, the SEC said staff noticed that
the performance of the Ambassador Money Market Fund, which was
managed by Oglesby, was "consistently different" from the rest
of the market.
Money market funds are generally considered to be very safe,
liquid investments.
SEC rules allow them to maintain a stable $1 per share net
asset value by investing in safe and low-risk securities.
A fund's board of trustees must also determine that the
investments have a minimal credit risk.
The SEC alleges that Ambassador Capital Management and
Oglesby withheld critical pieces of information from the board,
including the fact that the fund regularly bought securities
with greater credit risks and that it was buying Italian
securities during the Eurozone credit crisis.
In 2011, for instance, the SEC said that the fund owned
securities issued by the French-Belgium bank Dexia SA
even though it had been bailed out by France, Luxembourg and
Belgium.
In violating these rules, the SEC said that the Ambassador
Money Market Fund should not have been putting itself out to
investors as a money market fund at all.
From time to time, the SEC said that more than half of the
shareholders' investments came from just two municipalities -
Washtenaw County, Michigan and the City of Detroit, which
earlier this year filed for the largest bankruptcy in history.
Although their capital was at risk, the SEC's case does not
suggest that shareholders suffered any losses and the fund never
broke the buck.
The Ambassador Money Market Fund operated from 2000 until
June 2012, when it was liquidated.