By Suzanne Barlyn
Aug 30 A former Monsanto Co executive
who tipped the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to
accounting improprieties involving the company's top-selling
Roundup product has been awarded more than $22 million from the
agency's whistleblower program, the executive's lawyer said on
Tuesday.
The award of $22,437,800 was tied to an $80 million
settlement between the SEC and Monsanto in February, according
to the lawyer, Stuart Meissner in New York, in a statement. It
is the agency's second largest under the program.
Meissner declined to reveal the whistleblower's identity.
Monsanto said in an emailed statement, "It would be
inappropriate for our company to comment on the SEC's
whistleblower program or this specific award."
The Dodd Frank financial reform law empowered the SEC to
award money to whistleblowers who give information to the agency
which leads to a fine.
Awards to 33 whistleblowers by the SEC's program have now
surpassed a total of $107 million since the agency launched the
program in 2011, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. The
largest award, in 2014, was $30 million, the agency said.
Monsanto's $80 million SEC settlement followed allegations
that the company misstated its earnings in connection with
Roundup, a popular weed killer.
The SEC's case against Monsanto revolved around a corporate
rebate program designed to boost Roundup sales.
The SEC had said that Monsanto lacked sufficient internal
controls to account for millions of dollars in rebates that it
offered to retailers and distributors. It ultimately booked a
sizeable amount of revenue, but then failed to recognize the
costs of the rebate programs on its books.
That led the St. Louis-based agriculture company to
"materially" misstate its consolidated earnings for a three-year
period.
Monsanto neither admitted nor denied the charges and said at
the time that it fully reserved funds to pay for the penalty in
fiscal year 2015.
The SEC announced the award earlier on Tuesday, but did not
reveal the enforcement action to which it was linked or the
whistleblower's identity.
"Company employees are in unique positions behind-the-scenes
to unravel complex or deeply buried wrongdoing. Without this
whistleblower's courage, information, and assistance, it would
have been extremely difficult for law enforcement to discover
this securities fraud on its own," said Jane Norberg, Acting
Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower, in a statement.
The award represents more than 28 percent of the total
penalty and nearly the 30 percent maximum allowed under the
SEC's bounty program for payments higher than $1 million,
Meissner said.
