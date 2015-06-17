By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 17 Montana state regulators
lost their bid this week to temporarily stop new "Regulation A"
rules governing small public offerings from taking effect on
Friday.
In a June 16 order, the Securities and Exchange Commission
ruled it was in the best interest of the public to deny
Montana's request for a stay, noting the new rules were mandated
by Congress.
"To grant a stay now would thwart Congress's goal of
increasing capital formation opportunities," the SEC said.
Both Montana and Massachusetts are suing the SEC after the
agency voted in March to greatly scale back states' rights to
police Regulation A deals before they are sold to the public.
As part of that effort, Montana had asked the SEC to stay
the rule until a federal appeals court could decide the merits
of the case.
Regulation A is a capital-raising rule that has been on the
books for years, but was rarely used. It previously only
permitted companies to raise up to $5 million through public
deals. Those deals were also subject to "Blue Sky" laws and had
to be registered in every state where they were sold.
Critics said the low dollar threshold, coupled with the
burdensome state registration requirements, were the two main
hurdles that deterred companies from taking advantage of
Regulation A.
In 2012, Congress required the SEC to boost the threshold to
$50 million from $5 million.
States and the SEC differ over whether Congress intended to
permit the agency to carve the deals out from state oversight.
The SEC's rule automatically pre-empts states from reviewing
deals over $20 million. For smaller transactions, companies can
choose to undergo state review, or opt out and face heftier
disclosure requirements.
