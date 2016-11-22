Nov 22 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that it would name Wesley Bricker its chief accountant after incumbent James Schnurr retires.

Bricker, formerly a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, has served as the SEC's deputy chief accountant since 2015 and interim chief accountant since July 2016, when Schnurr was recovering from a serious bicycle accident. (bit.ly/2gcyjAA)

Schnurr is continuing his rehabilitation from his injuries, the SEC said. (bit.ly/2gdYYRg)

Each of Bricker's predecessors, going back at least to 1992, came from one of the Big Four accounting firms. Some returned to their firms when their stint as chief accountant ended.

Bricker will advise the SEC on accounting and auditing matters, and help the regulator in its oversight of the Financial Accounting Standards Board and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

The PCAOB, which oversees the big accounting firms that sign off on the books of America's listed companies, was conceived to prevent future accounting scandals like the one that brought down energy company Enron in 2001. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru)